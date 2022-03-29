Oregon stops enforcing residency requirement for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

SALEM, Ore. – Following a lawsuit, Oregon ended its residency requirement for the state’s “Death with Dignity” law.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board said they’d stop enforcing the residency rule for terminally ill people who want to end their own lives.

The non-profit organization Compassion and Choices said they entered into a settlement with the state ending the enforcement of the “unconstitutional” requirement that prohibited non-Oregon residents from the state’s medical aid-in-dying law.

The links to the settlement agreement documents are: https://compassionandchoices.org/docs/default-source/legal/rec-doc-20-1-exhibit-wm.pdf and https://compassionandchoices.org/docs/default-source/legal/rec-doc-20-notice-of-dismissal-and-settlement-wm.pdf