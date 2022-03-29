Teen wanted for Eugene shooting found in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A teen wanted in connection with a Lane County shooting was found in Southern Oregon.

Investigators said last Saturday, 16-year-old Elijah James Grinstead intentionally shot and wounded another juvenile known to him at a home in the 2400 block of Marjorie Avenue in Eugene.

Police scoured the area around where the shooting happened, but they couldn’t find Grinstead.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Grinstead has ties to Roseburg but he’s also known to frequent north Eugene.

On Monday afternoon, Grinstead was reportedly found at a residence in the Roseburg area by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility.

No further details were provided by investigators.