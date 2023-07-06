Oregon student projected to be 1st round pick in MLB Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Major League Baseball Draft begins Sunday night in Seattle and Jesuit High School pitcher Noble Meyer won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.

“It blows my mind because there’s only been a handful of high school pitchers selected in the top ten,” said Meyer. “To even be considered that high is a little bit surreal.”

Meyer is ranked as a top ten prospect by MLB.com. Listed as the top high school pitcher in the country.

“It really took us all by storm. I wasn’t really expecting to be in a position like this.”

Standing 6’5″, the 18-year-old righty has a variety of pitches in his bag, including a fastball. He’ll never forget the first time hitting 100mph on the radar.

“That blew my mind,” said Meyer. “I look down at the iPad with the radar on it, I see 100.2. I start jumping up and down. It was one of the biggest moments of my life, I’d say.”

Meyer wrapped up his senior season at Jesuit with 142 strikeouts and a 0.406 ERA. He earned Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year honors and helped lead the Crusaders to a state championship game appearance.

“It was more of a family than any other team I’ve ever played with and a big factor why we did so well.”

Meyer fell in love with the game when he was about five years old.

“My dad would take me out to the backyard, while my mom was taking care of my brother and play wiffle ball with the comically large wiffle ball bat,” said Meyer. “There I learned to love baseball through that.”

Before nearly every Major League club called, Meyer was committed to play at the University of Oregon. His childhood coach, mentor and former big league pitcher, Trevor Wilson, gave him the blueprint.

“He was my coach for a very long time, played for the Giants back in the day and I got to learn what it was like. That really kindled the fire of wanting to be a big leaguer.”

His best friend is Paul Wilson, the son of Trevor, has been a brother to him and a source of motivation.

“I always kind of looked up to him, wished I could be that good. I put in the work to hopefully be at the same level because I always dreamed of playing pro ball together.”

They’re on their way to achieving that goal, together. Wilson is also projected to be selected in the MLB Draft.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. One in a million.”

It’s coming full circle for Meyer, growing up a Mariners fan and going to games as a kid, will be heading back to Seattle to see his dreams come true at the MLB Draft.

“I can’t wait to soak it all in.”