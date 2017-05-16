Home
Oregon taxpayers could receive “kicker”

Oregon taxpayers could receive “kicker”

Economy Local News Politics Top Stories , ,

Salem, Ore. – Oregon tax payers may have a chance to see some extra cash if the state’s “kicker” is triggered later this year.

Economists said $400 million in personal taxes could be returned if a new revenue forecast holds true, according to an Oregonian report.

The forecast predicts increased revenue for the state which could trigger the kicker if 2 percent more revenue is collected than expected.

One state economist said there’s a one in three chance there may be no kicker, and we won’t be sure until a second fiscal forecast is made in August.

If the kicker does happen, a typical Oregonian could see around $85 returned.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics