Oregon taxpayers could receive “kicker”

Salem, Ore. – Oregon tax payers may have a chance to see some extra cash if the state’s “kicker” is triggered later this year.
Economists said $400 million in personal taxes could be returned if a new revenue forecast holds true, according to an Oregonian report.
The forecast predicts increased revenue for the state which could trigger the kicker if 2 percent more revenue is collected than expected.
One state economist said there’s a one in three chance there may be no kicker, and we won’t be sure until a second fiscal forecast is made in August.
If the kicker does happen, a typical Oregonian could see around $85 returned.