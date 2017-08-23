Oregon taxpayers will get “kicker” credits

Salem, Ore.- Oregon taxpayers will receive kicker checks next year. State economists announced Wednesday Oregon will send more than $460 million back to taxpayers.
The estimated median rebate under the Oregon’s unique “kicker” law will be $89 for individual taxpayers.
The “kicker” is triggered when the state collects at least two percent more than anticipated during a two-year budget cycle. The last time the kicker was triggered was in 2015. Before that, it had been eight years.
Rather than receiving a check, taxpayers must claim the kicker as a credit when they file their state taxes next year. The kicker money will increase the size of a refund or decrease the final tax bill.
“Oregon continues to show the world that our state is a great place to live, visit, and do business,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “Oregon businesses and workers develop world-class products and ideas — and that’s something to celebrate.”
Though strongly supported by voters, the rebate has critics. Many of those critics say the extra tax dollars should go in the state’s Rainy Day Fund.