Curry County, Ore.- Favorable weather conditions have kept the massive Chetco Bar Fire near Brookings from spreading quickly. An update released Wednesday morning by the Oregon State Fire Marshal said there was minimal growth at the fire Tuesday and the same was expected Wednesday.
The latest information released by fire managers had the fire at 99,944 acres and zero percent contained. As the fire grows toward the 100,000 acre mark, several agencies are working together to stop the flames. Those agencies include the Oregon State Fire Marshal, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Coos Forest Protection Association. In addition, local and county task forces are sending crews and equipment to the fire lines.
Firefighters are focusing on creating fire lines and creating defensible space around homes and other structures.
Tuesday, portions of the evacuation area were reduced to a Level 2, allowing residents in the fire affected area from Cape Ferrello Road and Carpenterville Road north to Pistol River and east and west of Carpenterville Road to return to their homes. The Red Cross is continuing to staff an emergency evacuation shelter at Riley Creek Elementary in Gold Beach. There is no shelter in Brookings.
A community meeting will be held in Gold Beach Wednesday evening, however the time and location have yet to be announced.