Oregon Tech and KCC see increase in first-year student enrollment

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech said this year’s freshman class was its largest in decades.

According to OIT, the school saw a 4.5% increase in first-year students enrolled this fall compared to 2021.

Overall, a total of more than 4,900 students are enrolled at OIT.

The university also said enrollment of culturally diverse students increased making up a third of all students.

OIT said the increase of students is because of more people realizing the educational value they get at the university compared to others.

“The fact we’re bringing in the largest first year class in 32 years, it’s just a lot of hard work and dedication by the staff and faculty,” OIT spokesperson Josephine Ness said. “And I also think what we’re seeing is students see a lot of value in Oregon Tech.”

OIT wasn’t the only Southern Oregon college to see an uptick in new enrollment.

Klamath community college saw a whopping 26% increase, which is about 400 more students compared to last fall.