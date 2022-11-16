Bear spotted in southeast Medford

Posted by Jenna King November 16, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —It was a scary afternoon for a Medford neighborhood after a bear was spotted Wednesday

According to Medford Police, multiple cars saw the animal in the area of Junipero and Black Oak in southeast Medford.

A Medford School Resource Officer let Orchard Hill Elementary know about the sighting.

The district sent out a mass notification to families as a precaution.

“I got it on my phone while I was working, and I was like oh I have full confidence with the Medford Police Department as well as the district that they would take care of everything, so I wasn’t really worried,” said Orchard Hill parent Lacy Muphy.

Police increased patrols in the area, but say it was not located nearby.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content