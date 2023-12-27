Oregon whale watching season on now

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Keep your eyes peeled at the coast because Oregon whale watching week begins on Wednesday, December 27th.

Volunteers will be at parks along the coastline to provide information as grey whales migrate south. Researchers estimate more than 18,000 Gray Whales now live in our region. That amounts to about 30 whales per hour migrating along the coast this time of year.

A number of locations are participating on the Southern Oregon coast, including Harris Beach State Park in Brookings.

Oregon State Park Ranger Morrison said, “We’re gonna be watching the whales coming down paths on the coastline on the way to Mexico.”

Oregon State Park Ranger Justin said, “ We’re gonna have designated Whale Watch volunteers at 15 different state parks along this stretch of coastline.”

The whale events last through December 31, and you can learn more at orwhalewatching.org

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.