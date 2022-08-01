Oregon wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in central Oregon this weekend. A map from central Oregon fire officials shows numerous lightning strikes in the area of these wildfires over the weekend. These mark the first significant fires of Oregon’s wildfire season.

Windigo Fire

As of Monday morning, the Windigo Fire, burning near Windigo Pass, had grown to 1,500 acres and was 0% contained, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC) reported. The fire, burning timber in the Umpqua National Forest, was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

Because of this wildfire, the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) has asked hikers to stay off the trail between Crater Lake National Park and Willamette Pass. More information can be found on the PCTA website.

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire was reported near Potter Mountain in the Willamette National Forest around 9 a.m. Sunday, the USFS said in a Facebook post. This fire is “very active although in a relatively remote area,” the agency said. It has grown to 400 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning, NICC reported.

Tolo Mountain Fire

Several miles south-southeast of the Windigo Fire, the Tolo Mountain Fire has burned 41 acres in the Deschutes National Forest. It’s estimated to be 50% contained as of Monday morning, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center (COIDC) reported.

Fly Creek Fire

The Fly Creek Fire, burning in the Sisters Ranger District in Jefferson County near Lake Billy Chinook, has burned 280 acres and is 5% contained, as of Monday morning. Portions of Lake Billy Chinook will be closed for public safety Monday as needed, the COIDC reported.

