Oregon will require teachers to get vaccinated

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is updating vaccination measures to address the surge in COVID-19.
On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced all teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 schools will be required to be vaccinated by October 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.
In addition, Oregon vaccination requirements for healthcare workers will no longer have a testing alternative. They must be vaccinated in the same timeframe as educators.
Governor Brown emphasized the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and healthcare settings.
“Ensuring all the adults around students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 adds another layer of protection for students as well,” the governor’s office said.