Oregonians gather to commemorate Juneteenth

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday is Juneteenth, and Medford held a special event Saturday to celebrate.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is celebrated annually on June 19.

Saturday’s event highlighted many African American vendors, musicians, and artists while offering activities for all ages.

The organization Black Alliance Social Empowerment (BASE), organized this event to highlight African Americans in Southern Oregon.

“We’re celebrating the day of Freedom. The day that everybody in this country is free and it feels so good we’re on our third year things just keep getting bigger and better,” said BASE member Vance Beach. “We got exciting bands we got live music, DJs, you know, kids are having fun. It’s just an amazing day to spend amongst community.”

Beach says on the actual day of Juneteenth BASE will be giving away tickets to see Diana Ross at the Britt Festival.

