Woman goes missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

32-year-old Rene Salazar was last seen walking in the 3000 block of Camp Joy Road in Grants Pass Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m.

She was wearing a grey hoodie with the words “search and rescue” printed on it, dark grey yoga pants, and no shoes.

Police said if she’s seen, do not confront her. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with further information about Salazar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

