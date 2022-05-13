Oregon’s attorney general warns against price gouging of baby formula

SALEM, Ore. – A nationwide shortage of baby formula has become a crisis for many parents. Now, Oregon’s top attorney is urging Governor Kate Brown to step in.

Thursday night, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sent a letter to the governor asking for her to declare an “abnormal disruption to the market.” The declaration would allow Rosenblum to take action against any business or online vendor who upsells the price of baby formula by more than 15 percent.

“If Oregonians see significant price increases for baby formula, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “Anyone who tries to take advantage of this shortage by gouging parents desperate to feed their babies is on notice.”

Due to the shortage, parents are being urged to buy only as much formula as they need and not to unnecessarily stock up, as panic buying can make things worse.

You can report suspected violations to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at (503) 378-8442 or online at www.oregonconsumer.gov and attach your pictures, receipt, or other information.

More information on Oregon’s price gouging statute can be found here: https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/sales-scams-fraud/price-gouging/