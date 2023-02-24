Oregon’s DEQ shows poor water quality in Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s D.E.Q has updated its Oregon Water Quality Index.

Klamath Straight, Little Butte Creek and Bear Creek have shown poor water quality.

But the D.E.Q said the Link River has the worst water quality.

The Rogue and Applegate Rivers showed good or excellent quality.

But researchers said they’re worst off then when the survey started in 2013.

“Compared to other basins Rogue Basin is doing well, you know there is very good indication it is good to see those samplings.”, said Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist.

The only river that showed significant improvements was Coos River that has fair quality.