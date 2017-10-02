Oregon’s ‘Hands Free’ phone law while driving starts today

Medford, Ore.- Starting today, how you can use your phone in the car is officially changing. House Bill 2597 officially went into affect today, thereby bringing firmer guidelines to hands-free cell phone usage
Amendments to Oregon House Bill 2597 may change your cell phone habits when you’re driving, as it has new rules for mobile electronic device usage while driving.
“The idea is to encourage people to keep both hands on the wheel and keep both eyes on the road,” Sgt. Julie Denney of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Big changes coming from the amendments include re-defining what a ‘mobile electronic device’ is as any electronic device not permanently installed in a motor vehicle. As well as a device capable of texting, voice communication, entertainment, navigation, and accessing the internet.
The new law also changes the definition of ‘hands free’ to read, “‘Hands-free accessory’ means an attachment or built-in feature for or an addition to a mobile electronic device that when used gives a person the ability to keep both hands on the steering wheel.
Sgt. Jason Antley of the Medford Police Department tells NBC5 News thta, “A lot of people think that means, ‘Well it’s on speaker and I’m holding it down in front of me and I’m talking.’ That’s not hands free.”
The new law aims to keep both hands electronic-free and on the steering wheel. Law enforcement officials say that drivers should be sure of how to use their cars specific hands free options.
And if you’re not sure how to use your hands free equipment it’s worth researching because the maximum fine for using your mobile electronic device has more than doubled in cost. It’s now $2000.
Sgt. Julie Denney says that the easiest way to use your mobile electronic device hands free comes from practice.
“A lot of it is just getting used to your equipment and being ready to use it so that you’re not fumbling.”