Oregon’s ‘Healthy Schools Reopening Council’ meets for the first time

SALEM, Ore. – Tuesday marked the first meeting of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s “Healthy Schools Reopening Council.”
The council is in charge of advising the governor and the Oregon Department of Education as K-12 schools work to reopen classrooms in the fall. Individual districts are preparing for in-person instruction, remote instruction, or a combination of the two.
With the council’s first meeting, Governor Brown expressed concern about the rise of COVID-19. “Whether students can return to classrooms or not at the start of the school year is up to each and every one of us,” she said. “If we continue to see cases rise, districts across the state will be forced to resort to extended periods of remote instruction throughout the school year.”
Brown said July is a turning point in the state’s fight against coronavirus. “Oregonians must continue to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing or we could quickly find that a safe return to the classroom is beyond our reach.”
The council will meet over the next several months. A list of members is available HERE.