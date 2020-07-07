4 injured in Northern California crash

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Four people were injured in a Modoc County crash.
The California Highway Patrol said in the early morning hours of July 7, a driver and four passengers were traveling in a Ford Focus on County Road 91 near State Route 139.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a tree.
CHP said one 15-year-old passenger was uninjured. Everyone else sustained minor to major injuries.
Everyone involved was between the ages of 15 and 18. Four are from Klamath Falls, one is from Malin.
Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.