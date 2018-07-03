Home
‘OregonSaves’ continues rollout

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon workers are saving millions for retirement thanks to a first-in-the-nation state-based retirement savings program.

“Oregon Saves” rolled out last July with 11 pilot businesses. It’s offered to workers who don’t have a plan through their employer.

Since 2017, the combined savings of participant has topped $4.5 million.

The program is still rolling out to smaller employers.

“OregonSaves is off to a successful start,” said State Treasurer Tobias Read. “By helping more people save for their retirement, OregonSaves is addressing the retirement savings crisis head-on and making businesses more competitive. The bottom line is OregonSaves is good for Oregonians and Oregon businesses.”

For more information, visit https://www.oregonsaves.com

