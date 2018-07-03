‘OregonSaves’ continues rollout

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon workers are saving millions for retirement thanks to a first-in-the-nation state-based retirement savings program.
“Oregon Saves” rolled out last July with 11 pilot businesses. It’s offered to workers who don’t have a plan through their employer.
Since 2017, the combined savings of participant has topped $4.5 million.
The program is still rolling out to smaller employers.
“OregonSaves is off to a successful start,” said State Treasurer Tobias Read. “By helping more people save for their retirement, OregonSaves is addressing the retirement savings crisis head-on and making businesses more competitive. The bottom line is OregonSaves is good for Oregonians and Oregon businesses.”
