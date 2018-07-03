Veteran PTSD may be triggered by fireworks, be considerate when using this Fourth

MEDFORD, Ore.– If you’re planning to fire off your own fireworks for the Fourth of July, it’s important to keep your veteran neighbors in mind.
According to Rogue Valley Veterans Community Outreach, vets suffering from PTSD can sometimes be triggered by fireworks. The best thing for veterans is to be aware of areas that will be having fireworks shows and know what your city ordinances are for when and where fireworks are allowed.
“A lot of veterans have been putting out signs now that says, ‘Hey, combat veterans live there,'” said Chandra York, a case manager for the organization. “If you see that sign, just be respectful.”
York says that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t celebrate. Of course people want to enjoy the holiday and she encourages people to feel free to celebrate how they want. But she asks that people just be considerate of those around them.
“It’s Independence Day and we all want to have fun, especially veterans,” said York. “So maybe just having that talk with someone if you know that they’re a combat veteran and they have issues with PTSD or with loud noises or sounds – just having that courtesy talk with them.”
RVVCO also wants to remind everyone to be safe when using fireworks and have a Happy Fourth of July.
