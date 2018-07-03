Schedule: Independence Day flyovers

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In commemoration of Independence Day, F-15 Eagles from the Oregon Air National Guard will fly over numerous cities in southwest Oregon.
Fighter jets with the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland will fly by local communities 1,000 feet above ground at a speed of 400 miles-per-hour.
The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers on July 4, 2018:
- 10:30 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
- 10:50 a.m., Ashland’s 4th of July Parade, Ashland, Oregon.
- 10:52 a.m., Central Point Freedom Festival, Central Point, Oregon
- 11:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Eagle Point, Oregon.
- 11:30 a.m., Neskowin Patriotic Celebration, Neskowin, Oregon.
- 11:55 a.m., Creswell 4th of July Parade & Celebration, Creswell, Oregon.
- 12:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods 4th of July Celebration, Lake of the Woods, Oregon.
The 142nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers on July 4, 2018:
- 1:15 p.m., Manzanita 4th of July Parade, Manzanita, Oregon.
- 1:30 p.m., Independence Day Grand Parade, Independence, Oregon.
- 1:45 p.m., 4th of July Parade, Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
- 3:00 p.m., 4th of July Parade, Warrenton, Oregon.