Oroville Dam spillway reopened

OROVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – The flood controlled spillway at California’s Oroville Dam was used Tuesday for the first time in two years.
According to the California Department of Water Resources, the dam was opened because lake Oroville’s elevation is now over 854 feet. And with more rains expected, officials are expecting higher inflows.
Oroville Dam’s flood spillway had to be rebuilt after it crumbled during heavy rains two years ago, forcing the evacuation of 200,000 people.
California spent $1.1 billion dollars repairing the spillway.