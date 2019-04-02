President Trump’s healthcare push takes a back seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is taking a step back from the healthcare battle he reignited.
The president tweeted Tuesday his party will vote on health care after the 2020 election when Republicans hold the Senate and win back the House.
Just last week President Trump said his party will be the party of healthcare in a move surprising even fellow Republicans, with the administration backing the full dismantling of Obamacare.
Democrats immediately pounced.
“It’s the same old song they’ve been singing,” Senator Chuck Schumer said, adding “Translation: They have no healthcare plan.”
Republicans are not eager to go back to a topic that has vexed them for years.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also expressing concerns over President Trump’s threat to close the U.S. – Mexican border in an effort to stem the tide of migrant crossings.
“Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country, and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing,” McConnell said.
