OSAA Investigating SMHS Football Game

Medford, Ore. – We’re learning more about South Medford’s football game against Jefferson that ended early on Friday.

OSAA confirmed that the game ended early and says it’s investigating what happened at Spiegelberg Stadium Friday night.

It says it’s communicating with both South Medford and Jefferson High School and the officials that were present.

According to MaxPreps, South Medford was leading 35-0 when the game ended. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

