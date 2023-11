Ashland, Ore. – A local Jewish Coalition held the ceasefire demonstration in Ashland this weekend.

Rogue Valley Jewish Voice for Peace arranged the event.

They were out for several hours Saturday afternoon near the Ashland Plaza, holding various signs and singing songs calling for peace. They made their stance clear to stop any violence and bombing in Gaza.

They said that the civilian deaths are unnecessary and need to end.

