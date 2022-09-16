OSF cutting back on shows in 23′

Posted by Jenna King September 16, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, announcing some major changes to its 2023 season. OSF is pulling back on the number of shows it will have next year.

It’s one of many changes it’s been forced to make since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It isn’t a decision the organization made lightly, but one it says was necessary. OSF says everything you love about OSF will continue, like top-quality shows and experiences.

Executive Director David Schmitz detailed the changes in our 5 on 5 Feature Friday.

“We’re reducing the number of productions we’re producing in 2023 and at the same time revising the performance schedule a bit to be more in line with where we’re seeing audiences and revising the footprint of the season,” said Schmitz.

Live theater across the country has been hurting since welcoming customers back to shows.

The 2023 season starts mid-April and ends in the middle of October.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content