OSF cutting back on shows in 23′

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, announcing some major changes to its 2023 season. OSF is pulling back on the number of shows it will have next year.

It’s one of many changes it’s been forced to make since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It isn’t a decision the organization made lightly, but one it says was necessary. OSF says everything you love about OSF will continue, like top-quality shows and experiences.

Executive Director David Schmitz detailed the changes in our 5 on 5 Feature Friday.

“We’re reducing the number of productions we’re producing in 2023 and at the same time revising the performance schedule a bit to be more in line with where we’re seeing audiences and revising the footprint of the season,” said Schmitz.

Live theater across the country has been hurting since welcoming customers back to shows.

The 2023 season starts mid-April and ends in the middle of October.