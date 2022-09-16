Annual Overdose Awareness Day this Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local non-profit “Max’s Mission” hosted an event Friday focusing on fentanyl and they’ll be participating in another event this weekend.

Featured speakers Friday included a medical leader, an investigative journalist, and a legal expert. The biggest takeaway from the presenters was that fentanyl is becoming increasingly intertwined with other substances, most commonly cocaine, heroin and meth.

If you missed Friday’s event, Max’s Mission is gathering with community partners for 2022’s Overdose Awareness Event this Saturday, September 17, at Hawthorne Park between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The event will be an opportunity to remember those who lost their lives due to an overdose, as well as a chance to connect to the many services available in Southern Oregon.

Max’s Mission said there will be free distribution of naloxone kits and training on how to use them.

For more information, visit https://www.maxsmission.org/