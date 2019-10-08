Home
OSF receives prestigious 2019 ‘History Makers Medal’

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Oregon Shakespeare Festival was also honored in Portland this weekend by the Oregon Historical Society.

OSF received the Oregon History Makers Medal – one of the state’s most prestigious honors. It is usually presented to individuals who have shaped the history and culture of Oregon.

This year, OSF was recognized for its achievements as a world-renowned theater.

“It’s inspiring to know that with our 84 going on our 85-year long history that we are a prominent, exciting, important part of Oregon’s history, Oregon’s culture, and Oregon’s people,” said Nataki Garrett, the artistic director for OSF.

The company is just one of several organizations that have been recognized by the historical society over the years. Others include Bob’s Red Mill and Les Schwab Tire Centers.

