Kingsley Field F-15D aircraft ends up in canal after leaving runway

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A U.S. Air National Guard fighter jet went off the runway during a landing in Klamath Falls.

The 173rd Fighter Wing said on Monday afternoon, an Air Force F-15D was returning to Kingsley Field following a routine training mission.

After touching down, the aircraft left the paved runway and came to a stop in an irrigation canal.

Only one person was on board the plane. He was reportedly able to exit the aircraft safely and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a precaution. He has since been released with minor injuries.

“We are so grateful that our pilot was able to walk away from this mishap,” said Colonel Micha Lambert, 173rd FW vice commander. “Our Kingsley responders acted quickly and with professionalism thanks to the extensive training and safety mindset of our team.

Lambert doesn’t believe the aircraft is leaking any petroleum products into the canal, but precautionary measures have been taken.

The 173rd FW said a board of officers will investigate the incident. More information will be released when it becomes available.

