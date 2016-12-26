OSP asks for support for trooper shot near Portland

Salem, Ore.- Oregon State Police have released the name of the trooper shot Sunday night near Portland.
Trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, was hit multiple times in a shootout with a suspect who had led police on a chase through Washington County. The suspect was shot and killed in the exchange.
According to Oregon State Police, Cederberg underwent surgery Monday morning and is in critical condition.
Trooper Cederberg is a seven year veteran of the Oregon State Police. He is also a US ARMY veteran.
If you would like to send your well wishes, you may do so at the following addresses:
email: [email protected]
mail: Oregon State Police
Attention: Trooper Cederberg to
3565 Trelstad Ave SE
Salem, Or 97317