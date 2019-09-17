OSP employees help elderly widow in need

Home
ST. HELENS, Ore. – Oregon State Police recently went above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to help out an elderly widow.

OSP said this past summer, an elderly St. Helens woman was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Deputies drove the woman to her home, where they found a yard overgrown with vegetation.

According to OSP, the woman’s husband died ten years ago and she didn’t have any family members to help her do yard work.

So, on Septmber 14, OSP employees took it upon themselves to help out a fellow member of the community. They gathered at the woman’s home and donated their personal time and equipment to clean up the yard during what they called “Operation Grandma’s House.”

“Overall, it was a huge success for the team,” OSP said. “… and the homeowner was very appreciative.”

