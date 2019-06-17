OSP seeking information on deadly hit-and-run

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal hit and run crash early Saturday morning.
911 dispatchers got a call of a man found in the middle of South 6th Street near the intersection of Gary Street just before 4 am. Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 36-year-old Henry Rittenhouse of Klamath Falls.
State police say Rittenhouse was hit by a gray vehicle that left the scene. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact OSP by calling *OSP or 541-883-5711.