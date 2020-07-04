OSP troopers who ignored mask mandate meet with the governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown met with the Oregon State Police troopers who were caught on camera not wearing masks, despite a statewide mandate.
The group of OSP troopers walked into a Corvallis coffee shop on Wednesday, the same day Governor Brown’s mask order went into effect.
The coffee shop’s assistant manager said he told the first trooper who arrived that he needed to wear a mask. He says the trooper cursed the governor and told him she has no authority to take away civil liberties.
The manager said three other law enforcement officers entered and they also refused to wear masks and they all shook hands.
The manager said he sent other patrons away for not wearing masks, but felt compelled to serve the troopers since they were in uniform. He later reported the incident to local police.
OSP launched an internal investigation after the incident and the first trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave.
On Friday, Governor Brown met with the troopers seen in the now-viral video. She explained she’s focused on saving lives, not firing people for making a single mistake.
Brown said three of the troopers expressed “real regret” for their actions and pledged to do better.