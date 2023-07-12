OSU Extension working with Josephine County Commissioner after funding cut

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Last month, Josephine County commissioners overturned voter-approved legislation to provide county funding to OSU Extension Services in the county.

Now we’ve learned, the two sides are still working together.

Participation rates in youth programs run by OSU Extension have been dropping over the past year.

Commissioners claim hundreds of children left the 4-H program in the past year after a dispute over a club t-shirt.

Commissioners say that’s one of the main reasons they decided to cut funding.

Now, OSU Extension Services director Dr. Ivory Lyles says they are working closely with the county to ensure programs like 4-H and master gardeners can stick around.

“I’m pleased with the conversations I’ve had with the commissioner,” said Dr. Lyles. “I want to move the program forward. It’s not that we don’t value extension it is that our extension delivering on the things that we expect for Josephine County.”

Lyles says OSU is scheduled to meet with commissioner Herman Baertschiger Jr. at least once a quarter to make sure it’s understanding expectations for youth programs.

He says they hope by the time funding runs out at the end of the year, commissioners will decide to return local funding to OSU services in the county.

