Therapeutic classrooms for children

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two therapeutic classrooms are opening in Medford next week, designed for children of patients with substance abuse disorders.

The classrooms were made possible by a collaboration between the Rogue Valley Oasis Center, The Family Nurturing Center and Providence.

The classrooms aim to create a safe space, equipped with toys and art supplies.

Children can learn social skills and how to manage their emotions.

The Family Nurturing Center is hopeful that this will help not just the children, but their family’s overall recovery and wellness.

The Executive Director of the Family Nurturing Center, Lisa O’Connor said “when a family is in substance abuse recovery, oftentimes children are not thought of. So, this is a way to bring support to the entire family. To make sure everyone heals and that everybody is healthy, attached and stable by the time they leave our services.”

Each class can teach up to sixteen children.

Families have the option of a three-hour class, either in the morning or afternoon.

