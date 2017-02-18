OSU robotics firm selling bipedal robot

Corvallis, Ore. – Oregon State University’s robotics program has spun off one of its first businesses focusing on robotic locomotion, and they’ve created “Cassie” to show what they’re capable of.
The business, called Agility Robotics, will license technologies developed at OSU, particularly advanced robotic mobility.
“This technology will simply explode at some point, when we create vehicles so automated and robots so efficient that deliveries and shipments are almost free,” said Jonathan Hurst, an associate professor of robotics in the OSU College of Engineering, chief technology officer at Agility Robotics and an international leader in the development of legged locomotion.
According to OSU, Agility Robotics is now offering a bipedal robot named “Cassie”.
The university said previous robots designs were inefficient because motors ended up working against one another. Students created a mathematical framework to solve the problem. The resulting design looks very much like a bird.
“We weren’t trying to duplicate the appearance of an animal, just the techniques it uses to be agile, efficient and robust in its movement,” Hurst said.
OSU said the company plans to do all initial production in Oregon. Hiring is anticipated for research, production and development.