OSU studies bee response to wildfires

MEDFORD, Ore. – There may be an upside to 2017’s devastating fire season.
A new study is being done in Roseburg to determine how native bees respond after wildfires.
A bee expert in Medford said although the effects of wildfires can be devastating, it’s actually good for new growth and pollinators like bees.
“Grow up really well when there has been a burn and immediately you are going to see an upsurge of population of bee species,” said bee expert Laura Bee Ferguson.
The study done by Oregon State University concludes that the higher the severity of a fire the higher amount of bees return to the area.