Over 100 pounds of meth, 12 pounds fentanyl seized during I-5 traffic stop

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 19, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 pounds of fentanyl were discovered during a vehicle inspection on I-5 just outside of Ashland.

According to the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team, the car was stopped Tuesday evening after investigators received a tip that it was transporting large amounts of narcotics in the area.

Police say Cruz Bernardo Lopez-Ramos, 31, was arrested at the scene for unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Investigators say Lopez-Ramos is not a local resident.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
