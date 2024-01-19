Over 100 pounds of meth, 12 pounds fentanyl seized during I-5 traffic stop

ASHLAND, Ore. – Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 pounds of fentanyl were discovered during a vehicle inspection on I-5 just outside of Ashland.

According to the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team, the car was stopped Tuesday evening after investigators received a tip that it was transporting large amounts of narcotics in the area.

Police say Cruz Bernardo Lopez-Ramos, 31, was arrested at the scene for unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Investigators say Lopez-Ramos is not a local resident.

