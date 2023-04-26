Over 1,000 Asante employees plan to file for union

Posted by Zack Larsen April 25, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – SEIU Local 49, a union representing more than 15,000 healthcare workers, said it’s helping launch a union for Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center employees.

Previously, we told you 250 employees at the hospital were planning to unionize.

SEIU said now more than a 1,000 healthcare workers plan to file for union election.

According to SEIU, the workers come from a wide range of department including intensive care and environmental services.

It said the main reasons workers are organizing  is to get safe staffing, affordable health insurance and wages that are competitive including cost of living increases.

Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
