Over 1,000 Asante employees plan to file for union

MEDFORD, Ore. – SEIU Local 49, a union representing more than 15,000 healthcare workers, said it’s helping launch a union for Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center employees.

Previously, we told you 250 employees at the hospital were planning to unionize.

SEIU said now more than a 1,000 healthcare workers plan to file for union election.

According to SEIU, the workers come from a wide range of department including intensive care and environmental services.

It said the main reasons workers are organizing is to get safe staffing, affordable health insurance and wages that are competitive including cost of living increases.

