Raid on Grants Pass home turns up 13 guns, illegal drugs, cash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team in collaboration with the DEA Medford office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of NW Burns Avenue Thursday.

During the raid, officers found 13 guns, three of which were stolen, and approximately $35,ooo in cash. They also found a large amount of illegal drugs including four pounds of fentanyl, 12 ounces of meth, an ounce of cocaine, and an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms.

Two people, 47-year-old Brandon Ruppel and 52-year-old Laura Berry were arrested on drug and weapon related charges. A third person, 50-year-old Jason Ruppel was cited and released. Jason also faces multiple drug and gun charges.

There is no additional information.

