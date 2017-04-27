Over 28 pounds of drugs found during I-5 traffic stop

MEDFORD. Ore. – Police found over 28 pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Medford.
According to Oregon State Police, on April 27 around 5:20 p.m., a trooper stopped a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation near milepost 27.
OSP said the trooper suspected criminal activity and received consent to search the vehicle.
Inside the Tahoe, troopers said they found 22 pounds of marijuana, 6.8 pounds of cocaine and over $6,700 in cash.
Police said the driver was identified as Carlos Zavala Flores, from Juno, Alaska. The passenger was identified as California resident Jorge Armando Lopez-Villareal.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), manufacturing of a controlled substance (cocaine) and the import/export of marijuana.