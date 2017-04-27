CASTELLA, Calif. – A train derailment in Shasta County could shut down a northern California railway for up to a month.
KRCR reports the derailment happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. 18 miles south of Mt. Shasta in the upper Sacramento Canyon along Interstate 5.
The train was crossing a bridge over the Sacramento River when the derailment occurred. One of the estimated 10 cars that derailed was still on the bridge following the incident.
A Union Pacific Railroad representative said all the derailed cars were empty and there were no spills of any hazardous material.
Nobody was injured in the derailment.
The section of line Union Pacific Railroad’s the main link between Redding and Dunsmuir.
UP said extensive repairs will be required to get the section of railway operational again.
Engineering and bridge teams estimate it could take up to 30 days to complete repairs before any trains can pass.
UP has outlined three detours for shipments using other railways, but the detours could add three to four days to previous shipment times.
The outage does not affect trains traveling through the Rogue Valley. They utilize tracks owned by Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad (CORP).