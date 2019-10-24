Over 600 pounds of marijuana found with Ohio man in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was caught with more than 600 pounds of marijuana allegedly destined for Ohio.
Oregon State Police said at about 3:00 p.m. on October 23, an OSP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck on Highway 140 East near milepost 15. During the stop, the trooper grew suspicious and conducted a probable-cause search of the pickup.
During the search, the trooper found 632.5 pounds of marijuana and 36.8 pounds of concentrated marijuana extract, commonly referred to as “butane honey oil,” or “BHO.”
Investigators believe the drugs were being exported to Ohio, a violation of state and federal laws.
The driver, identified as Ohio resident Dustin R. Schoenhofer, 41, was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges, including exporting marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance.
Officers say Shoenhofer told them he didn’t know the marijuana was in the back of the truck.