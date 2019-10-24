Iconic Blind George’s Newspaper Stand still looking for buyers

Grants Pass, Ore — It’s an icon of downtown Grants Pass, but a store that’s stood for generations may sit empty if a buyer isn’t found soon.
Blind George’s newspaper and popcorn stand has been serving the community for nearly a century.
The stands current owners, Jack and Brenda smith say they plan on retiring soon.
They hope to have new owners in place before their deadline of December 31st.
“If you’re not afraid of a little work and you want to have an icon of the community and you want to be very popular with all the people this is the place for ya,” said Jack Smith.
Smith says he hopes to find a buyer who will continue the spirit of Blind George’s into the future.
If they don’t sell by the end of the year, Smith says they’ll empty the store and move out.
