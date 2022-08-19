Over 6,000 illegal marijuana plants found during Klamath County drug bust

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Klamath County.

According to Oregon State Police, multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on a large-scale marijuana growing operation on Ferguson Mountain Road near Beatty.

Investigators reportedly found 6,916 illegal marijuana plants, which were seized and destroyed.

Two semi-automatic rifles were also found at the property.

The operation used about 40 greenhouses and water that was pumped from an illegal well.

No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.