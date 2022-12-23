Overdoses rise in 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Drug overdose deaths in the United States are on the rise, with a 30% increase from 2019 to 2020 and a 15% increase in 2021, resulting in 108,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Among people aged 14 to 18, overdose deaths increased 94% from 2019 to 2020 and 20% in 2021.

Although overall illicit drug use declined among surveyed middle and high school students during 2019 and 2020, the report states that most of the deaths were caused by illegally made fentanyl mixed with other drugs.

Approximately 90% of the deaths involved opioids, and counterfeit pills were present in nearly 25% of the deaths.