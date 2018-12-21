Overdue hunters rescued by Jackson County search and rescue crews

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two overdue hunters were found by Jackson County search and rescue crews Friday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of December 20, a family member of called police to report the pair didn’t come home from a hunting trip in the Prospect area.
Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the area, searching through the night and into the morning.
At 8:11 a.m. on December 21, one of the hunters was able to hike to an area with cell phone service. He called his mother and told her his general location. About an hour later, a 911 call from the hunter allowed crews to determine his exact location.
According to the sheriff’s office, the hunters’ pickup truck slid off the road, and they spent the night in the elements. They were prepared with food, water and warm clothing.
“This and other recent incidents serve as reminders of the importance of calling 911 (instead of friends or a family member) if you find yourself in need of rescue—especially in remote areas where cell service is limited,” JCSO wrote. “Calling 911 gives responders a better chance of finding you quickly and safely. A 911 call can provide GPS location information, and dispatchers are then able to gather specific information directly from you to help the search effort.”