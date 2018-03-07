Pacific Power issues scam warning

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is warning their customers about a phone scam.
According to the utility provider, they’ve been made aware customers in several service areas received calls from scammers posing as Pacific Power representatives. The callers often make the calls on a weekend, claiming customers are behind on payments. They threaten to shut down service unless a payment is made immediately.
Pacific Power issued the following advice to help avoid being scammed:
- If the caller says he is with the “Pacific Power Disconnection Department.” No such department exists.
- If the caller asks for your credit card number or advises you to purchase a pre-paid card from a store and to call back with the code. Pacific Power will not ask for this information. We can facilitate credit card payments through our vendor upon request, but our employees don’t handle these payments directly.
- If the caller claims your electric service will be disconnected if you don’t make a payment immediately, particularly if you haven’t received any prior notice about late payments or a potential disconnection.
- We don’t threaten our customers. Instead, we work with customers who are behind on their payments to help them get back on track. Generally, notices about past due bills are sent to customers in the mail or delivered to their home, or they receive an automated phone message.
- If you receive one of these scam calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill. Pacific Power customer service employees will always have your account number.
Anyone with questions can call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.