White City shooting suspect now charged with murder

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The suspect of a shooting in White City last month is now facing murder charges after the victim passed away.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hector Cruz Orozco, 27 of White City, is believed to have shot a victim at a mobile home on Falcon Street on January 28. Officers say Orozco shot the victim at close range and fled the scene on bicycle.

Orozco was arrested the following day at another home in White City. He was booked into Jackson County Jail after his arrest.

Initially, Orozco was facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. Now, the attempted murder charge has been upgraded to a second-degree murder.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.