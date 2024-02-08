News Director Joe Sullivan’s journey to Medford 

Here’s Joe’s summary of his travels to KOBI-TV earlier this year:

I drove from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Medford, Oregon in January with my German Shepherd, Hazel for my new job as KOBI-TV NBC5 News Director.

The 2,600-mile drive took five days.

I stayed in hotels with Hazel for four nights.

Day 1- Ocean Springs to Fort Worth, Texas

Day 2- Fort Worth to Albuquerque, New Mexico

Day 3- Albuquerque to Las Vegas, Nevada

Day 4- Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada

Day 5- Reno to Medford, Oregon

The German Shepherd had never been in a car for more than 30 minutes before. She would give me looks like are we almost where we are going.

Hazel had “stomach issues” in Las Vegas at the hotel and I felt like I was cleaning up a crime scene. I took her to an animal hospital in Vegas and the medicine fixed the problem. I left Vegas down a couple hundred dollars after the Vet trip but still not the worst night in Vegas I have had.

Hazel is happy to be here in Oregon. She will not go near my car for fear of another road trip. She is happy here in Oregon going on hikes with me.

Trip photos:

Hazel in the car, ready to travel

Hazel in the hotel



Hazel back in the car and ready to get back on the road

Joe and Hazel in Jacksonville

Joe and Hazel hiking above Jacksonville

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.