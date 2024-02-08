News Director Joe Sullivan’s journey to Medford 

Posted by Joe Sullivan February 7, 2024

Here’s Joe’s summary of his travels to KOBI-TV earlier this year:

I drove from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Medford, Oregon in January with my German Shepherd, Hazel for my new job as KOBI-TV NBC5 News Director.

The 2,600-mile drive took five days.
I stayed in hotels with Hazel for four nights.

Day 1- Ocean Springs to Fort Worth, Texas
Day 2- Fort Worth to Albuquerque, New Mexico
Day 3- Albuquerque to Las Vegas, Nevada
Day 4- Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada
Day 5- Reno to Medford, Oregon

The German Shepherd had never been in a car for more than 30 minutes before. She would give me looks like are we almost where we are going.

Hazel had “stomach issues” in Las Vegas at the hotel and I felt like I was cleaning up a crime scene. I took her to an animal hospital in Vegas and the medicine fixed the problem. I left Vegas down a couple hundred dollars after the Vet trip but still not the worst night in Vegas I have had.

Hazel is happy to be here in Oregon. She will not go near my car for fear of another road trip. She is happy here in Oregon going on hikes with me.

Trip photos:

Hazel in the car, ready to travel

Hazel in the hotel

Hazel back in the car and ready to get back on the road

Joe and Hazel in Jacksonville

Joe and Hazel hiking above Jacksonville

 

Joe Sullivan
Joe Sullivan is the News Director for NBC5 News. Before coming to Southern Oregon, he was the News Director at WXXV-TV in Gulfport/Biloxi Mississippi. In his 33 years of broadcast television, Joe has been a Production Assistant, Sports Reporter, Sports Anchor, Sports Director, News Reporter, News Anchor, Producer, Executive Producer, and News Director. Joe started his career in sports. He worked at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut as a Production Assistant. His first on-air job was as Sports Director at KNDO-TV in Yakima, Washington. He went on to anchor sports in Richmond, Virginia at WWBT-TV and WRLH-TV. Joe made the switch to news and was a News Anchor at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee. Joe was born and raised in Rhode Island. He graduated from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. He was a pitcher on his college baseball team. When he’s not in the newsroom, Joe enjoys hiking the hills of Jacksonville with his wife and daughter and his German Shepard, Hazel. Joe is the biggest Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan in Oregon. In 1996, prior to the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Joe had the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch for one mile in Yakima.
